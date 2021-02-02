Chelsea has spent the past two years with National covering the 2020 political presidential campaign. She spent months following Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg through Iowa and New Hampshire. She covered the rise and fall of Harris’s bid for the Democratic nomination, Buttigieg’s improbable run to an Iowa caucus victory and the sudden consolidation of the primary field behind Joe Biden. After a brief hiatus spent chipping in on coverage of the covid-19 pandemic, she rejoined the campaign team to cover Harris’s historic journey to the vice presidency.

Before her time with National, Chelsea covered the Washington Nationals for four seasons, a period that included two no-hitters by Max Scherzer and Scherzer’s Cy Young season, Bryce Harper’s MVP season and free agency, two playoff appearances and three different managers. She returned to Sports for a few weeks in the fall of 2019 to help cover the Nationals’ World Series championship. Chelsea, who started with The Post as an intern in 2013, also was part of our coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

With Chelsea’s return, Dave is leaving the national baseball beat to join the Sports enterprise team, where he will focus on stories illuminating the intersection of sports and our society.

Dave has been at The Post since 1999, covering baseball for all but four of those years, first as the Orioles beat writer, breaking the story of Cal Ripken’s retirement in 2001, and later as a national baseball writer, most recently documenting the sport's chaotic quest to play through the pandemic. He also anchored the Sports section’s March 2020 tick-tock on the week the pandemic ground the sports world to a halt.

From 2012 to 2015, Dave worked in a sports enterprise/features role, writing a season-long series (and later a book) on Robert Griffin III's rookie season and helming the 2014 Emmy-nominated N-Word project. Dave has covered three Olympics for The Post, most recently chronicling Katie Ledecky's journey toward a historic medal haul at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games — and Ryan Lochte’s ignominious exit from Rio.

Dave’s profiles of Bryce Harper in 2011 and Dusty Baker in 2016 were selected for the Best American Sports Writing annual anthology, and in 2019 he was awarded the Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting.