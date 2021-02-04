As Congress editor for the past three years, Donna has guided our stellar team through some of the biggest stories of our time, including the longest government shutdown in history, the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and the first impeachment trial of Donald Trump. She shepherded countless scoops and alerts while successfully guiding a stream of memorable enterprise, including a gripping inside-the-room account by Seung Min Kim and Rachael Bade that chronicled Mitch McConnell’s efforts to protect Trump during last year’s impeachment trial, and an innovative deep dive by Paul Kane and ProPublica’s Derek Willis that revealed how Congress had allowed itself to become a junior branch of government.
Donna is a generous colleague, unflappable on deadline, lightning fast with copy and terrific at collaborating across the newsroom – qualities that will serve her well as she leads a team that has become a critical part of our political coverage. Please join us in congratulating Donna, who began her new role last month.