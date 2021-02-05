Before that, Sandhya was a national correspondent covering social issues and politics. She was part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams — one that documented the thousands of people shot and killed by police every year and one that chronicled the Virginia Tech massacre. She has covered the rise of the tea party and the 2012 GOP primaries for politics, the debut of Obamacare for the health and science desk, and battles over same-sex marriage and abortion for the social issues team. She began her Post career as a Metro intern in 2006, covering Loudoun County and later Fairfax.
Sandhya, a graduate of the University of Maryland, has a master’s in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley. She lives with her husband, Post reporter Justin Jouvenal; their two children; and her parents.
Her first day on Outlook will be Feb. 8.