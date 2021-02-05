Announcement from Outlook Editor Adam Kushner and Deputy Outlook Editor Mike Madden:

We are delighted to announce that Sandhya Somashekhar will join Outlook as an assignment editor. In this role, she will develop ideas for coverage, recruit authors for pieces and edit stories for PostEverything and the Sunday section.

Sandhya has spent the last three years on the political investigations team, where she edited high-impact stories about the Trump Organization, armed right-wing groups, the disparate impact of the pandemic, the role of reparations in one town, and the 2020 campaign.

Before that, Sandhya was a national correspondent covering social issues and politics. She was part of two Pulitzer Prize-winning teams — one that documented the thousands of people shot and killed by police every year and one that chronicled the Virginia Tech massacre. She has covered the rise of the tea party and the 2012 GOP primaries for politics, the debut of Obamacare for the health and science desk, and battles over same-sex marriage and abortion for the social issues team. She began her Post career as a Metro intern in 2006, covering Loudoun County and later Fairfax.

Sandhya, a graduate of the University of Maryland, has a master’s in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley. She lives with her husband, Post reporter Justin Jouvenal; their two children; and her parents.

Her first day on Outlook will be Feb. 8.