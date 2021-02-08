“The need for this expansion is clear. News surrounding big technology companies and their role in society is becoming more urgent as lawmakers seek to regulate a rapidly expanding industry,” said David Cho, business editor at The Washington Post. “With this investment, we will be able to do more ambitious storytelling on topics ranging from personal technology to technology policy, giving readers greater insight to what is taking place and what it all means.”
The Post announced a major investment in technology coverage in October 2018 with the creation of a San Francisco bureau and 11 new positions. Since then, the team has been at the forefront of some of the most influential technology news, delivering scoops and bringing readers important coverage of privacy, data, devices, and more.
“Our technology team has consistently produced original reporting with unparalleled inside access, and we’ve seen that translate to readership growth in the San Francisco Bay Area, increasing by nearly a quarter in 2020,” said Christina Passariello, technology editor at The Washington Post. “These new positions will help us extend our reach even more as we seek to uncover details of what is happening within big technology companies as they make decisions that will affect users of technology for years to come.”
The new positions include:
Job descriptions and application details can be found here.