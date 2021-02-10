The Washington Post today announced “Eat Voraciously,” a dinner-focused newsletter helping readers quickly and efficiently plan and prepare meals. Delivered to inboxes Monday through Thursday, the newsletter will feature thoroughly tested, full recipes that are easily adaptable and designed for readers to make the same day.

“This newsletter will answer the universal question, ‘What’s for dinner?’” said G. Daniela Galarza, Food staff writer. “Cooks are more budget-conscious and pressed for time than ever before, so we want to offer them well-tested recipe options so they can spend their time and dollars wisely.”

Starting Feb. 22, the newsletter will include inexpensive, quick recipes that are easily scalable, how-tos and explainers on techniques to help readers become more confident cooks. Readers will also find shopping tips, ingredient substitutions, cooking shortcuts, and ideas for how to repurpose any leftovers.

Voraciously is a destination from Post Food that provides novices and experienced cooks alike with the resources they need to prepare quality meals confidently.

Sign up to receive the “Eat Voraciously” newsletter, here.