The Visual Forensics and Rapid Response investigative teams set The Post apart from the competition by analyzing hours of video footage and obtaining audio of police communications and other records to assemble a definitive account of the federal crackdown on protesters over the summer. The duPont awards, among the most prestigious in video journalism, are awarded by Columbia University.
“The Washington Post’s ‘Lafayette Reconstruction’ used forensic reporting to digitally reconstruct the violent clearing of Lafayette Park,” the jurors said. “The 2021 winners reflect how dynamic and nimble journalism is today, as reporters adapt to new technologies while also staying laser-focused on the critical stories of the day.”
Congratulations to the team of reporters, animators and editors who worked long hours in the first week of June to create this defining story: Dalton Bennett, Sarah Cahlan, Aaron C. Davis, Joyce Sohyun Lee, Atthar Mirza, Alice Li, Nadine Ajaka, Eric Rich, Mary Pat Flaherty and Phoebe Connelly.