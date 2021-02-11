“At a time when it has become increasingly critical for people to be able to verify and debunk misinformation, we wanted to give readers insight into how our team approaches videos shared online and how to be critical consumers of video,” said Nadine Ajaka, senior video producer at The Post. “Using Instagram for this project allows us to use a platform built for sharing to arm our readers with the tools to verify the credibility of information they see online.”
The Instagram series will use sample images, video and illustrated sketches to take readers step-by-step as they verify the accuracy of the video in real-time. Each series installment will outline how to spot manipulated video, including how to verify the location of the video, determine missing context, as well as spot deceptive editing.
"#DIYFactCheck” is The Post’s latest tool enabling readers to better evaluate and understand the information they are reading and viewing. This complements “The Fact Checker’s Guide to Manipulated Video,” which established a universal vocabulary for identifying online video manipulation.
"Many readers have asked us whether individual videos they see in their social media feeds are real, and this innovative guide produced by the video team will provide them with the tools to do their own verification," said Glenn Kessler, editor and chief writer of The Fact Checker.