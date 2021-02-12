Nick has been a key member of the The Post’s Photo team for the past seven and a half years. He started as a photo editor for Morning Mix before working in Foreign. In 2017, Nick was part of the team that developed the visual storytelling format optimized for mobile that we know as STAMP.
More recently, Nick worked as photo editor for special projects and investigations. He has been the photo editor for some of our most memorable journalism, including the Afghanistan Papers series and the Global Waste project. He also worked with the Talent Network to coordinate with nine photographers on a project that showed readers what 24 hours in the life of American workers looked like during the pandemic.
Nick’s first day in Graphics will be Feb. 22. Please join us in congratulating him.