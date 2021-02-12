Shannon’s addition expands Launcher’s coverage of an industry that touches some 2.7 billion gamers worldwide and has only become more prominent during the covid-19 pandemic. With stories that overlap traditional coverage areas like business, politics, sports and technology, Launcher’s coverage provides a unique lens into the world of gaming.
Before moving to CNN, Shannon worked at the Verge as a general assignment reporter while also writing video game reviews and long-form stories. Her work included a profile of a man who invested thousands into virtual cartoon kittens used as a form of cryptocurrency, and an examination of the #MeToo movement in China. She also broke the news about Tumblr banning pornography.
Shannon grew up in New York City and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baruch College, where she majored in marketing and minored in English.
In her free time, Shannon enjoys testing new recipes, helping friends network and working on creative writing.
Please join us in welcoming Shannon to The Post. Her first day is Feb. 22 and she will join the newsroom in Washington when it reopens.