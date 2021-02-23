“As readers increasingly seek an experience that is more personal, visual and useful, we want to create a product that easily fits into their lives, and we’re excited to have Coleen lead this effort.”
The Post currently markets two news apps: the flagship Washington Post app and the visually-oriented Washington Post Select app (internally known as “Rainbow”). O’Lear will start in her new role by unifying these two distinct apps into a single Post app, incorporating the lessons learned from several years of experimentation with the Select app into the flagship app.
She will collaborate with newsroom, engineering and product design teams to drive innovation in user experience and produce an essential app that appeals to both subscribers and new readers.
O’Lear has led complex projects from inception to implementation in her various roles at The Post, including homepage editor and deputy director of Emerging News Products. She has partnered with teams across the newsroom and the company to develop new initiatives that included By The Way, The Post’s Snapchat Discover channel and a partnership with Apple News. She was a founding member of the Rainbow team in 2014.
O’Lear joined The Post in 2011 from the Island Packet in South Carolina, where she was assistant copy desk chief. Before that, she was a copy editor at the Times-Picayune, where she worked in news and sports, and was part of a pioneering digital team at NOLA.com.