The staff of The Washington Post won the Polk Award in Justice Reporting for its six-part series, “George Floyd’s America.” Based on more than 150 interviews, The Post examined how Floyd’s life was shaped by the pernicious forces and prejudices that afflict Black life in the United States. Explore the full six-part series here.

National Enterprise Reporter Stephanie McCrummen won the Polk Award in Political Reporting. In three profiles, she foreshadowed the dynamics that made Georgia so pivotal in 2020 – the shifting views of suburban women, the resistance to change in parts of the South and the rising influence of politics defined by false conspiracies. Explore McCrummen’s honored reporting: Miranda's rebellion, The good ol' sheriff, The 31-day campaign against QAnon

Local Enterprise Reporter Ian Shapira won the Polk Award in State Reporting for his investigation of racism – subtle and overt – at Virginia Military Institute. Shapira’s reporting led to the appointment of the institute’s first Black superintendent, initiated an independent investigation by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and pressured VMI’s board to remove a Confederate general statue. Explore Shapira’s honored reporting:

The judges also gave a Special Award to the late Regina Martinez of Proceso magazine and Forbidden Stories — an international investigative consortium that furthers the work of journalists who are killed or otherwise silenced. Veteran Post reporter Dana Priest and others wrote the first piece in a series called “The Cartel Project,” holding Mexican authorities to account for their botched investigation of Martinez’s murder and uncovering evidence that a scapegoat had been falsely accused and jailed for the crime.

In addition, two journalists who recently joined The Post newsroom were recognized for their work: a team at ProPublica, which included National Health Reporter Akilah Johnson, won in the category of Health Reporting for exposing the pandemic’s disproportionate impact on Black Americans, and Health Policy Reporter Dan Diamond won in the category of Medical Reporting for work he did at Politico that exposed Trump administration interference with the CDC and other sources of medical and scientific expertise.