Frank contributed to an award-winning redesign of The Guardian’s website. And in 2019, his presentation on how life online is experienced differently in India, Cuba, China and Russia earned a bronze medal from Malofiej — a worldwide graphic and design competition.
Frank grew up in a small countryside town in Shropshire, in the West Midlands of England. He graduated from Falmouth University with a degree in graphic design. In his free time, he enjoys yoga and walking as well as keeping his house plants alive. He is also part of a film club with friends in New York as a way of keeping in touch through the pandemic.
Please join us in welcoming Frank, whose first day will be March 1.