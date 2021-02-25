Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold and Deputy Design Director Brian Gross:

Frank was previously the design lead for the visuals team at The Guardian in London, where he had worked since 2013. He collaborated with photographers, editors and animators to produce a range of interactive pieces: a relaxing audiovisual journey through a lush British forest, an analysis of how air pollution damages the body and a guide to every player in the 2018 World Cup, which included the visual identity Frank created for World Cup coverage across platforms. Most recently, Frank led the design of The Guardian's U.S. election live coverage, which became the site’s most-viewed page.

Frank contributed to an award-winning redesign of The Guardian’s website. And in 2019, his presentation on how life online is experienced differently in India, Cuba, China and Russia earned a bronze medal from Malofiej — a worldwide graphic and design competition.

Frank grew up in a small countryside town in Shropshire, in the West Midlands of England. He graduated from Falmouth University with a degree in graphic design. In his free time, he enjoys yoga and walking as well as keeping his house plants alive. He is also part of a film club with friends in New York as a way of keeping in touch through the pandemic.

Please join us in welcoming Frank, whose first day will be March 1.