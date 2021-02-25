Marianna comes to us from NBC News, where she worked on the Hill after a successful run covering Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. As an associate producer and reporter at NBC, Marianna’s work has appeared across multiple platforms. She covered the Russia investigation, the Democrats’ takeover of the House, and President Trump’s second impeachment while tracking the Senate Republicans’ push to remake the judiciary. On the 2020 campaign trail, she wrote extensively about Biden’s efforts to woo Hispanic voters, including this revealing piece detailing how and why he fell short, and landed a scoop about negotiations between the Biden campaign and Bernie Sanders over areas of agreement on liberal policy ideas.
A Florida native, Marianna holds undergraduate and graduate degrees from George Washington University. If she had not fallen for journalism, Marianna says she would have pursued a career in dance, having learned ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, modern and her favorite style, salsa.
Marianna begins March 1. Please join us in welcoming her.