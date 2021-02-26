The film, which investigates the death and final days of Diego Armando Maradona, reveals evidence from the soccer star’s death investigation exclusively obtained by Infobae and features new interviews with Maradona’s close friends, including Verónica Ojeda, his ex-partner and mother of his youngest son Dieguito Fernando.
“It’s tremendously exciting for us to see how Video Center can scale to meet Infobae’s ambitions to release their first documentary film,” said Scot Gillespie, CTO and GM of Arc Publishing. “As one of our first customers, Infobae has consistently demonstrated their ability to innovate and push the envelope of what’s expected from a news organization. That mindset shines brightly here with this momentous film release.”
Using Video Center, Infobae seamlessly managed the editing and production of the documentary as well as its global distribution.
To watch the documentary, visit this page.
About Arc Publishing
Arc Publishing (https://www.arcpublishing.com/ is an award-winning, state-of-the-art digital experience platform and suite of tools that’s engineered to meet the demands of modern publishers, brands and broadcasters around the world. Built by The Washington Post, Arc technology handles complex multi-site publishing and audience needs across video, web, apps, subscriptions and ad monetization, providing a competitive advantage enhanced by a set of sophisticated machine learning and AI-powered tools. Arc has powered the digital transformation of clients both large and small across the globe, currently serving 1,400 sites in 24 countries that reach more than 1.5 billion unique visitors monthly. At its core, Arc is about speed and innovation: for readers, newsrooms, brands, advertisers and developers.