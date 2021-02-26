The intelligence community report confirms what has long been suspected -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the operation that led to Jamal’s murder. Since the day this innocent journalist was brutally murdered, we have called for two important actions: for the facts to come to light and for accountability on the part of those responsible. Today’s release of the report has brought the facts to light. Now, the man who authorized this brutal murder must be held fully accountable for it. More than two years has gone by since Jamal’s unthinkable death -- it is time the United States and freedom-loving nations around the world ensure there is justice for Jamal.