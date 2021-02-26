Announcement from General Assignment Editor Keith McMillan, Live News Editor Josh Freedom du Lac and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We are thrilled to announce that Timothy Bella is joining the General Assignment news desk, where he’ll cover breaking news, write features and edit stories.

Tim comes to GA from Morning Mix, where he has been deputy editor since joining The Post in 2018, editing and reporting during a record-breaking period for the overnight team. He wrote news stories about the death of George Floyd shortly after video surfaced of a Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck and then-President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. Tim has also reported on politics, race, culture, natural disasters and the pandemic in addition to editing as many as five stories per night. He has interviewed a Nobel Prize winner and Kim Kardashian, looked at how four bees ended up living in a woman’s eye and explained how a car crash and unlikely friendship led Dolly Parton to help fund the Moderna vaccine.

Tim is writing a biography of Charles Barkley, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.

A graduate of Texas Christian University with degrees in journalism and political science, Tim earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was a Stabile fellow. Before coming to The Post, he worked at Al Jazeera America, CBS News and ESPN The Magazine. He and his spouse, Betsy, live in Falls Church. Though Tim has gotten very good at making bodega-style breakfast sandwiches at home, he is looking forward to a time when it’s safe to go see a New York Yankees game or Bruce Springsteen for the 20th time.

Please join us in congratulating him. His first day will be March 9.