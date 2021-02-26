Tim is writing a biography of Charles Barkley, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.
A graduate of Texas Christian University with degrees in journalism and political science, Tim earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was a Stabile fellow. Before coming to The Post, he worked at Al Jazeera America, CBS News and ESPN The Magazine. He and his spouse, Betsy, live in Falls Church. Though Tim has gotten very good at making bodega-style breakfast sandwiches at home, he is looking forward to a time when it’s safe to go see a New York Yankees game or Bruce Springsteen for the 20th time.
