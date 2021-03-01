“As Argentina grapples with its economic downturn, Estefania will offer smart insight into the path to recovery and who in society wins or loses in the process, “said Elias Lopez, senior editor for Global Opinions. “We’re happy to broaden the scope of Post Opinión’s coverage and share with readers her expertise on one of Latin America’s biggest economies.”
Based in Buenos Aires, Pozzo has worked at Argentina’s leading economic news publications such as Ámbito Financiero and El Cronista Comercial , in addition to various radio and television programs. She has also published stories in international publications such as the New York Times. She has won awards for her reporting on economic and gender issues including the Economic- Financial Journalism Award from the Professional Council of Economic Sciences of the City of Buenos Aires and the Lola Mora Prize, awarded by the Directorate for Women of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires. Pozzo is a professor at the University of Buenos Aires. She is a graduate of the National University of Córdoba and earned a master’s in journalism at the University of San Andrés. She is pursuing a master’s in finance at Torcuato Di Tella University.