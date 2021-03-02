Announcement from National Editor Steven Ginsberg and Deputy National Editor Lori Montgomery:

We are excited to announce that Simone Sebastian will lead our expanding America desk, guiding coverage of the nation’s biggest breaking news stories and devising new ways of probing the cultural and political currents that shape American life.

As deputy America editor, Simone has been the intellectual engine of our national coverage for the past five years, editing a long list of memorable stories from an award-winning series on struggling American farmers to a social media blockbuster about when coworkers can’t tell minorities apart. She has mobilized armies of staff and freelance journalists in response to dozens of major disasters and crises, including our nimble coverage of the 2019 El Paso/Dayton mass shootings that was recognized as a Pulitzer Prize finalist. Simone also has championed aggressive coverage of racism, police brutality, the anti-racist protest movement and the extremist far-right backlash, helping to shape a revelatory series on the life of George Floyd that just won a George Polk Award.

Simone joined The Post in 2014 as an assistant editor in Outlook, where she commissioned a piece recounting one woman’s rape charges against Bill Cosby that led dozens of other accusers to come forward. She soon moved to Financial, where she managed Wonkblog and ran enterprising coverage of drug pricing.

Before coming to The Post, Simone covered the energy industry for the Houston Chronicle and public education for the Columbus Dispatch. She launched her career with a two-year, three-stop Hearst Fellowship that culminated in a job at the San Francisco Chronicle.

A native of metropolitan Detroit, Simone graduated from Columbia University with a degree in psychology and African American studies. She earned her master’s degree in business and multimedia reporting from the City University of New York. For 15 years, she was a classical violinist, an experience that took her around the world and sparked her passion for international travel and cultures.

Please join us in congratulating Simone on her new role, which she will assume immediately.