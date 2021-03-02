Simone joined The Post in 2014 as an assistant editor in Outlook, where she commissioned a piece recounting one woman’s rape charges against Bill Cosby that led dozens of other accusers to come forward. She soon moved to Financial, where she managed Wonkblog and ran enterprising coverage of drug pricing.
Before coming to The Post, Simone covered the energy industry for the Houston Chronicle and public education for the Columbus Dispatch. She launched her career with a two-year, three-stop Hearst Fellowship that culminated in a job at the San Francisco Chronicle.
A native of metropolitan Detroit, Simone graduated from Columbia University with a degree in psychology and African American studies. She earned her master’s degree in business and multimedia reporting from the City University of New York. For 15 years, she was a classical violinist, an experience that took her around the world and sparked her passion for international travel and cultures.
Please join us in congratulating Simone on her new role, which she will assume immediately.