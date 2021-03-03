Coratti has served as a high-level strategic advisor, leading the charge on corporate communications. As the General Manager of Washington Post Live, she significantly expanded the business, creating a programming channel that runs hundreds of shows per year with some of the top leaders in government, business and Hollywood. Her work to build and grow The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership has helped position The Post as a leader in this important area and given a stronger platform to the nonprofits that have long advocated in this space. Coratti leads key initiatives, collaborating with global media brands and major technology partners, including serving as The Post’s lead executive in the MSNBC/Washington Post 2019 Democratic presidential primary.
Reporting to Coratti, George manages the day-to-day PR operation, including media relations and talent development and oversees multi-faceted media campaigns for corporate and newsroom initiatives. She conceptualizes and drives The Post’s TV and radio strategy, focusing not just on traditional methods but also on using data and analysis to amplify The Post’s journalism throughout the U.S. and internationally. Under her leadership, the team creates press strategies that have paid dividends for The Post, in addition to producing more than 10,000 broadcast appearances per year and making a push into international TV and radio.