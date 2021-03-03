The Washington Post today announced the appointment of Kristine Coratti Kelly as the company’s first Chief Communications Officer and Shani George as Vice President of Communications, a masthead-level position. These key leadership moves reflect the increased role the communications team is playing in The Post’s national and global expansion.

“Kris has a deep understanding of our company’s culture and mission. Every day, she leads the effort to extend the reach of our journalism and brings a strategic vision for strengthening The Post’s position as a thriving, global innovator. Shani has an impressive record of spotlighting the critical work being done across the company and ensuring greater audiences are exposed to The Post. I am thrilled to have her join our leadership team,” said Fred Ryan, Publisher and CEO of The Post. “With their combined experience, we look forward to their continued dedication to growing The Post’s audience around the world.”

Coratti has served as a high-level strategic advisor, leading the charge on corporate communications. As the General Manager of Washington Post Live, she significantly expanded the business, creating a programming channel that runs hundreds of shows per year with some of the top leaders in government, business and Hollywood. Her work to build and grow The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership has helped position The Post as a leader in this important area and given a stronger platform to the nonprofits that have long advocated in this space. Coratti leads key initiatives, collaborating with global media brands and major technology partners, including serving as The Post’s lead executive in the MSNBC/Washington Post 2019 Democratic presidential primary.

Reporting to Coratti, George manages the day-to-day PR operation, including media relations and talent development and oversees multi-faceted media campaigns for corporate and newsroom initiatives. She conceptualizes and drives The Post’s TV and radio strategy, focusing not just on traditional methods but also on using data and analysis to amplify The Post’s journalism throughout the U.S. and internationally. Under her leadership, the team creates press strategies that have paid dividends for The Post, in addition to producing more than 10,000 broadcast appearances per year and making a push into international TV and radio.