“Asian Americans have endured rising verbal and physical attacks over the last year, a spike that correlates with the start of the pandemic in the U.S.,” said Chitra Wadhwani, editorial director of Washington Post Live. “Our coverage, led by Post journalists who are steeped in these issues, will examine what’s driving the recent spike, the growing calls for action and the discrimination Asian American communities have historically faced over time.”

In an interview last week with Post columnist Jonathan Capehart, San Francisco Mayor London Breed addressed the latest attacks in the Bay Area. Breed said, “I think that when this pandemic first began last year, or even in December, you heard a lot of rhetoric from the White House really criticizing the Chinese community, and there were a number of incidents. The discrimination and the xenophobia against our Asian community since the beginning of this pandemic has been horrific. People stopped eating at Chinese food restaurants. They stopped shopping in Chinatown. Attacks, name-calling and hate crimes were starting to rise up at that point. I think that messaging helped to drive what we are seeing play itself out, or continue to play itself out, today.”

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal also discussed the situation in a program on Friday, saying, “We have seen again over the last five years or so a normalization of hate in this country and in New Jersey [… ] You’re seeing certainly an uptick in anti-Asian bias and none of this has been a surprise to us as what’s contributing to it. We’ve been really raising the alarm over the last three years that it is the former president Trump’s rhetoric, hateful rhetoric, and the rhetoric of his enablers that is drawing these folks out of the shadows.”

Washington Post Live will also address the issue in conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen on Monday, March 15.