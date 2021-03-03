First Place - Bill O'Leary
Picture Story/Feature Category
First Place - Salwan Georges
Inauguration 2021 Category
Third Place - Matt McClain
Picture Story/Politics Category
Third Place - Melina Mara
Award of Excellence - Matt McClain
Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges
Portrait/Personality Category
Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges
Campaign 2020 Category
Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges
Pictorial Category
Award of Excellence - John McDonnell
On Capitol Hill Category
Award of Excellence - Jabin Botsford
Domestic News Category
Award of Excellence - Astrid Riecken
DIGITAL STORYTELLING CONTEST
Drea Cornejo was named Multimedia Journalist of the Year for her gripping portfolio of work illustrating the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.
News Story Category
First Place - Whitney Leaming and Ashleigh Joplin: “N.J. EMTs battle fear and fatigue in the fight against coronavirus"
Second Place - Jorge Ribas, Ashleigh Joplin and Lindsey Sitz: “On the sixth day of D.C. protests, a sense of family, community and music"
Third Place - Whitney Leaming and Whitney Shefte: "How a night of protest turned deadly in Kenosha"
Award of Excellence - Rhonda Colvin and Lindsey Sitz: "What it was like to report from a Capitol under siege
Continuing News and Issue Reporting Category
First Place - Drea Cornejo: “Laid off from her job at Disney after 14 years, a server struggles to navigate the pandemic”
Second Place - Whitney Leaming, Jon Gerberg and Whitney Shefte: “After nights of violence in Minneapolis, locals take up arms to defend their community”
Third Place - Drea Cornejo and Alice Li: “For two families, Breonna Taylor’s death is a reminder of the women they lost”
Award of Excellence - Jorge Ribas: “As their special-needs children fall behind, these parents are desperate for schools to reopen”
Politics Story Category
First Place - Kate Woodsome and Joy Sharon Yi: "Political tribalism makes these Americans nervous. We asked them why."
Second Place - Joy Sharon Yi, Kate Woodsome and Danielle Kunitz: “U.S. Capitol attack: How Trump’s rally turned into a riot”
Feature Story Category
First Place - Drea Cornejo: “After years of living in motels, a family finally got their own RV. Then COVID-19 came.”
Second Place - Joy Sharon Yi, Kate Woodsome, David Sung and Danielle Kunitz: “This is why the media should not replay viral videos of black men being killed”
Third Place - Erin Patrick O’Connor, Geoff Edgers and Tom LeGro: “Sinead O’Connor’s life and career fell apart. Now on tour, she’s trying to piece them back together.”
Documentary or Series Category
First Place - Lindsey Sitz, Sarah Hashemi and Jesse Mesner-Hage: "How a Black autistic man is serving 10 years in prison for a car crash"
Second Place - Luis Velarde, Drea Cornejo, James Pace-Cornsilk, Jayne Orenstein, José Martinez and Mauricio Villa: “How one visa program keeps America fed”
Third Place - Erin Patrick O’Connor and Tom LeGro: “Coronavirus killed his only son. Four days after the funeral, he was back at work.”
Explainer Category
First Place - Kate Woodsome, Danielle Kunitz and Joy Sharon Yi: “Why is the U.S. so politically polarized? A neuroscientist and political scientist explain why.”
Second Place - Danielle Kunitz and Kate Woodsome: “Trump warns of voting fraud, but ballot flaws are a real problem we can fix now”
Third Place - Joy Sharon Yi and Danielle Kunitz: “How voter intimidation and suppression have evolved since the 14th Amendment”
Award of Excellence - Jorge Ribas: “A dad searches for answers for working at home with kids”
Best Multimedia Package Category
First Place - Zoeann Murphy and Rhonda Colvin: "‘We’ve been failed’"
Third Place - Whitney Shefte, Jorge Ribas, Jesse Mesner-Hage, Reem Akkad, Brian Monroe, Ryan Rumery, Madison Walls and Libby Casey: “America’s pandemic: After decades of warning, a failed response”
The White House News Photographers Association is a 96-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the efforts of Washington’s professional photojournalists. View the full list of award winners here.