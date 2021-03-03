First Place - Bill O'Leary

Picture Story/Feature Category

First Place - Salwan Georges

Inauguration 2021 Category

Third Place - Matt McClain

Picture Story/Politics Category

Third Place - Melina Mara

Award of Excellence - Matt McClain

Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges

Portrait/Personality Category

AD

Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges

Campaign 2020 Category

Award of Excellence - Salwan Georges

Pictorial Category

Award of Excellence - John McDonnell

AD

On Capitol Hill Category

Award of Excellence - Jabin Botsford

Domestic News Category

Award of Excellence - Astrid Riecken

DIGITAL STORYTELLING CONTEST

Drea Cornejo was named Multimedia Journalist of the Year for her gripping portfolio of work illustrating the impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

News Story Category

First Place - Whitney Leaming and Ashleigh Joplin: “N.J. EMTs battle fear and fatigue in the fight against coronavirus"

Second Place - Jorge Ribas, Ashleigh Joplin and Lindsey Sitz: “On the sixth day of D.C. protests, a sense of family, community and music"

AD

Third Place - Whitney Leaming and Whitney Shefte: "How a night of protest turned deadly in Kenosha"

Award of Excellence - Rhonda Colvin and Lindsey Sitz: "What it was like to report from a Capitol under siege

AD

Continuing News and Issue Reporting Category

First Place - Drea Cornejo: “Laid off from her job at Disney after 14 years, a server struggles to navigate the pandemic”

Second Place - Whitney Leaming, Jon Gerberg and Whitney Shefte: “After nights of violence in Minneapolis, locals take up arms to defend their community”

Third Place - Drea Cornejo and Alice Li: “For two families, Breonna Taylor’s death is a reminder of the women they lost”

Award of Excellence - Jorge Ribas: “As their special-needs children fall behind, these parents are desperate for schools to reopen”

AD

Politics Story Category

First Place - Kate Woodsome and Joy Sharon Yi: "Political tribalism makes these Americans nervous. We asked them why."

Second Place - Joy Sharon Yi, Kate Woodsome and Danielle Kunitz: “U.S. Capitol attack: How Trump’s rally turned into a riot”

AD

Feature Story Category

Second Place - Joy Sharon Yi, Kate Woodsome, David Sung and Danielle Kunitz: “This is why the media should not replay viral videos of black men being killed”

Third Place - Erin Patrick O’Connor, Geoff Edgers and Tom LeGro: “Sinead O’Connor’s life and career fell apart. Now on tour, she’s trying to piece them back together.”

AD

Documentary or Series Category

First Place - Lindsey Sitz, Sarah Hashemi and Jesse Mesner-Hage: "How a Black autistic man is serving 10 years in prison for a car crash"

Second Place - Luis Velarde, Drea Cornejo, James Pace-Cornsilk, Jayne Orenstein, José Martinez and Mauricio Villa: “How one visa program keeps America fed”

Third Place - Erin Patrick O’Connor and Tom LeGro: “Coronavirus killed his only son. Four days after the funeral, he was back at work.”

AD

Explainer Category

First Place - Kate Woodsome, Danielle Kunitz and Joy Sharon Yi: “Why is the U.S. so politically polarized? A neuroscientist and political scientist explain why.”

Second Place - Danielle Kunitz and Kate Woodsome: “Trump warns of voting fraud, but ballot flaws are a real problem we can fix now”

AD

Third Place - Joy Sharon Yi and Danielle Kunitz: “How voter intimidation and suppression have evolved since the 14th Amendment”

Award of Excellence - Jorge Ribas: “A dad searches for answers for working at home with kids”

Best Multimedia Package Category

First Place - Zoeann Murphy and Rhonda Colvin: "‘We’ve been failed’"

Third Place - Whitney Shefte, Jorge Ribas, Jesse Mesner-Hage, Reem Akkad, Brian Monroe, Ryan Rumery, Madison Walls and Libby Casey: “America’s pandemic: After decades of warning, a failed response”