“It’s imperative that we capture the events that have taken place worldwide to help people grasp how far-reaching the effects of covid-19 have been,” said Krissah Thompson, managing editor of The Washington Post. “The Post will describe the ways the pandemic has upended lives and the changes people have encountered – and tell stories of survival and loss.”

One story, “How future generations will judge humanity’s performance against the coronavirus," which published today, looks at how future researchers reviewing a pandemic time capsule might be most struck by the world’s colossal failures.

AD

AD

In addition to comprehensive reporting from more than a dozen journalists across the globe, The Post will feature an interactive timeline that showcases the severe increase in deaths as well as the inhumane series of events brought on by the coronavirus, drawing on data gathered and analyzed by The Post as well as hundreds of stories written by Post journalists and contributors.

A special issue of The Washington Post Magazine will also explore the experiences of Americans during this year of solitude, speaking with people who chose to take a big risk — despite the pandemic or because of it. Stories include a restaurant manager who started her own art studio, a laid off nonprofit worker who founded her own consulting firm and a love connection that grew during quarantine.

The Post’s flagship daily news podcast “Post Reports” will premiere a special episode on March 12, spotlighting the personal story of one front-line medical worker’s year-long journey fighting covid-19. In this episode, a New York City nurse reflects on the life-altering impact of the virus, including its first appearance in her ICU, the experience of treating an onslaught of patients, her feelings of burnout and fatigue, and emotions she felt while vaccinating her own mother.

AD

AD

Complementing this special coverage is the ongoing live programming produced by Washington Post Live, which over the last year has hosted more than three dozen programs examining critical aspects of the pandemic through its “Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis” and “Path Forward” series. Most recently, in an interview with columnist David Ignatius, Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky discussed the unique public-private partnerships that have emerged in the national fight against covid-19, saying, “I believe the way we are demonstrating not only that companies can partner, but that we can have public-private partnerships that maintain that reliance on innovation and entrepreneurialism so that we have a real sense of urgency to get this through.”

Washington Post Live continues to convene government officials, CEOs, educators, and front-line leaders for conversations about what’s working and what’s not in the country’s push to combat the pandemic, and, for hard-hit industries, the opportunities and challenges ahead. Past guests have included Bill and Melinda Gates, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, NIH director Francis Collins, MD, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R), Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D), Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D), Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President and CEO Raphael W. Bostic, Palantir CEO Alexander Karp, USA Facts founder Steve Ballmer, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (D), Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D), Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and Governor Larry Hogan (R).