Previously, Jenna was the senior director of video and immersive experiences at National Geographic Partners, where she led an editorial team of producers, designers and editors working across a variety of mediums — from 360 film series and VR/AR experiences to short documentaries and Instagram/Snapchat storytelling. She was The New York Times’ first virtual reality editor, where she produced 15 immersive projects, including “The Displaced,” which won the 2016 World Press Award for Innovative Storytelling, and “The Fight for Falluja” which was nominated for a News and Documentary Emmy. Her interest in emerging technology in visual journalism began early in her career at National Geographic magazine, when she worked for wildlife photographer Michael Nichols as he deployed remote rovers and infrared camera traps and made photo composites of the largest trees on Earth. She also produced the annual LOOK3 Festival of the Photograph in Charlottesville. Jenna earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Virginia.
Jenna currently resides in Bozeman, Mont., and she will be based in our Washington headquarters when we resume normal operations. Please welcome her when she starts on March 8.