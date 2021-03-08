For buyers, Zeus Prime is designed to encourage testing. Thanks to a partnership with Polar, for example, which built an ad-buying interface that allows ad buyers to repurpose existing social media ad campaigns, an ad buyer can simply enter the URL of an existing Facebook ad, set some targeting parameters, enter credit card information, and launch an ad campaign immediately.

“They’re really delivering on this very well,” said Chad Stoller, UM Worldwide’s global chief innovation officer. “The fact that they’re able to make publishers competitive on viewability and all these other standards is impressive.”

“Take a step back and consider why there are so many people on this platform,” Stoller added. “It’s because they’re solving a problem.”