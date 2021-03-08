Julie was a standout intern during the summer of 2013 before covering Prince William County. This lede was particularly memorable: “Prince William County supervisors met to argue over the county’s tax rate Tuesday, and there was a chance there would be some literal bloodsuckers in the room.” As the story noted, there was a bedbug infestation in the county government center.
After a stint as a local breaking news reporter, Julie joined The Post's religion team, telling readers about a disabled Pennsylvania child blessed by Pope Francis, the conservative push to insert Bible classes in public schools and the under-reported rise in antisemitism among evangelical Christians. She won awards for her coverage of evangelicals’ support for Donald Trump and the former president’s blasphemy, as well as failed efforts in Pennsylvania to address sexual abuse in the Catholic Church. Julie’s reporting on then-Rep. Steve King after the Squirrel Hill synagogue mass shooting led many of his donors, including Land O’ Lakes, to withdraw their support.
Julie graduated from Harvard College, where she was managing editor of the Crimson and found time to write “Conning Harvard,” a book about a man who swindled his way into the school. She lives in Washington’s Hill East neighborhood with her fiancée, Gabe Weil. The entire newsroom knows her balloon art, which we all got to enjoy in the Before Times. She has taken up knitting and already has moved up to dresses.
Please join us in congratulating Julie in her new role, which begins immediately.