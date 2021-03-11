Announcement from Director of Emerging News Products Christopher Meighan and Snapchat Discover Editor John Taylor:

We are excited to announce that Nick Saffan is joining The Post as a multiplatform editor on the Emerging News Products Stories team.

Nick comes to us from the Seattle Times, where he has worked as a news producer since 2019, managing the homepage, creating social media content and crafting push notifications. In his new role on the Stories team, Nick will curate, edit and reimagine The Post’s most timely, topical and engaging journalism for Instagram Stories and Snapchat’s Happening Now and Discover surfaces.

Before joining the Seattle Times, Nick worked as a digital producer at the Anchorage Daily News, where he experimented with 360-degree video and collaborated with The Post’s Arc team on CMS training across the newsroom. He was part of the team that won a 2019 ONA award for breaking news for its coverage of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck south-central Alaska, causing extensive damage and cutting off parts of the state. Nick designed and built the homepage presentation, sent breaking-news alerts and wrote posts for social that day and in the temblor’s aftermath. He also has worked at the Tampa Bay Times and the Poynter Institute.

Nick is a graduate of Stetson University and enjoys playing scary video games and making electronic music with his friends. A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., he is excited to move back to the East Coast.

Please join us in welcoming Nick to The Post. His first day is March 22.