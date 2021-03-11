Before joining the Seattle Times, Nick worked as a digital producer at the Anchorage Daily News, where he experimented with 360-degree video and collaborated with The Post’s Arc team on CMS training across the newsroom. He was part of the team that won a 2019 ONA award for breaking news for its coverage of a 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck south-central Alaska, causing extensive damage and cutting off parts of the state. Nick designed and built the homepage presentation, sent breaking-news alerts and wrote posts for social that day and in the temblor’s aftermath. He also has worked at the Tampa Bay Times and the Poynter Institute.
Nick is a graduate of Stetson University and enjoys playing scary video games and making electronic music with his friends. A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., he is excited to move back to the East Coast.
Please join us in welcoming Nick to The Post. His first day is March 22.