Announcement from Emerging News Products Director Chris Meighan and Snapchat Discover Editor John Taylor:

We are excited to announce that Nina Zafar is joining Emerging News Products as a multiplatform editor on the Stories team.

Nina comes to us from Features, where she has been an editorial aide working with the pop culture team. In this role, she has done everything from producing Date Lab to running social media accounts. She also has written for the TV listings column, Real Estate’s Where We Live feature and the Reliable Source blog. In her new role on the Stories team, she will curate, edit and reimagine The Post’s most timely, topical and engaging journalism for Instagram Stories and Snapchat’s Happening Now and Discover surfaces.

Before coming to The Post in 2019, Nina worked at the Smithsonian Channel, Bumble and Al Jazeera. She is a graduate of George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs and has a master’s degree in journalism and public affairs from American University. She lives on the H Street NE corridor with her sister and their cats, Phoebe and Misha. She enjoys baking, fitness and sipping old-fashioneds at new restaurants.

Please join us in congratulating Nina. Her first day is March 29.