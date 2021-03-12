With broad experience as a reporter and editor, Sara joined The Post in 2018 to expand and develop strategy for PowerPost, which covers Washington power centers and decisionmakers. In that role, she edited Power Up and the 202 newsletter franchise, which includes the Daily 202 and offshoots focused on health care, cybersecurity and technology. She has collaborated with the design, engineering, audience, sales, marketing and events teams to launch new products and grow subscribers, visibility and revenue.
Before coming to The Post, Sara was White House editor at USA Today, where she led coverage of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and the Russia investigations. She had worked previously as deputy cybersecurity editor for the Christian Science Monitor, where she founded the Passcode vertical, and as defense correspondent for National Journal. She began her career as a freelance journalist in the Middle East, reporting from Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.
Sara graduated from Tufts University with a degree in Middle Eastern studies and speaks Hebrew and Arabic. She and her husband will move to London this spring after she wraps up work on PowerPost and spends time working with Foreign, Live, GA and other teams in preparation for her new role.