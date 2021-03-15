In moving his base from Germany to France, he will also take on new responsibilities, becoming our primary reporter focused on France as it emerges from the pandemic and wrestles with deep tensions over political expression.
Rick has long been one of our most successful correspondents because of his ability to recognize stories readers want to engage with – and deliver when readers want them. For four of the past five years, his work has reached more readers than anyone else on the Foreign staff. He has also demonstrated his talent for on-the-ground reporting, most notably on a two-month swing through Australia and New Zealand in 2019. He filled in impressively in France during January and February, during which time his work included an exposition of a rift between France and Switzerland about whether to open ski slopes during a pandemic.
Rick came to The Post as an Arthur F. Burns fellow in 2014, when he was studying at Johns Hopkins University. He reported part time from Britain while earning a graduate degree at King’s College London, then moved to Berlin in 2017 to write for The Post full time.
Rick grew up in Dresden, Germany, and earned his undergraduate degree from Sciences Po Paris. In addition to English, he speaks fluent French and German.