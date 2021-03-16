Announcement from Instagram Editor Travis Lyles, Director of Social and Operations Mark Smith and Senior Director of Audience Ryan Kellett:

We are excited to announce that Courtney Beesch is joining The Post as a social media editor on our Instagram team.

Courtney joins The Post from C-SPAN, where she has been a digital producer since 2019, focusing on graphics, video and data visualizations for the outlet’s social accounts. Under her leadership, C-SPAN’s Instagram account has more than doubled its engagement. She also wrote “Word for Word,” a newsletter that breaks down daily happenings in Congress.

Courtney is a talented visual storyteller who will work to bring new readers to The Post through our fastest-growing social platform. She will be central to our focus on Instagram explainers and our collaborations across the newsroom.

A graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in media analysis and public policy, Courtney was a multimedia coordinator and graphics reporter for the university’s independent student-run newspaper, the State.

In her free time, Courtney is a long-distance runner and has completed more than a dozen half-marathons. When she’s not running, she enjoys trying coffee shops around D.C. and making handmade postcards.

Courtney starts April 5. Please join us in welcoming her to The Post.