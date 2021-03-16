Tom first joined the Post in 2000 as an agate editor on the Sports desk. He left The Post in 2007 for “PBS NewsHour,” returning in 2013 as an editor on the video breaking-news desk, where he quickly gained the trust of his colleagues on fast-moving stories including the crash of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17. In 2015, Tom became the senior producer overseeing the world, features and technology teams.
Tom’s work at The Post has been marked by his thoughtful approach to storytelling and his laser focus on delivering news to readers: His willingness to jump on a last-minute assignment over Thanksgiving weekend 2017 resulted in a surreptitiously recorded video that uncovered an attempt by Project Veritas to mislead us on the Roy Moore story, which was awarded a Pulitzer Prize. He led the video team in some of our most ambitious features storytelling, including revisiting Altamont, an oral history of “Walk This Way” and an interview with the reclusive Sinead O’Connor. Tom worked with Foreign to produce a mini-documentary about the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, and with our investigative team on the monumental “Afghanistan Papers” collection.
Senior Video Producers Jayne Orenstein and Peter Stevenson will report to Tom. Please join us in congratulating