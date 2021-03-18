AD

Sam is also a native Spanish speaker whose Costa Rican heritage and understanding of gender and ethnicity have given her additional insight into the cultures she will be covering.

Sam joined The Post in 2016 as a writer on Morning Mix, and she shined in that role, in part by expanding the overnight team’s coverage of Latin America. Just before Hurricane Maria slammed into the Caribbean, Sam headed to Puerto Rico to anchor The Post’s coverage and wrote stories amid the island-wide blackout that were among the first to show the scope of the devastation. She joined Metro in 2018 as a gender and family issues reporter, delivering remarkable work that has included a revealing long-form take on nonbinary pregnancy and an illuminating exploration from Argentina into the challenges facing teenagers working to eliminate gender in Spanish. These stories, part of her “Beyond the Binary” series with Tara Bahrampour, won top prizes from the National Headliner Awards and NLGJA: The Association of LGBTQ Journalists.

Sam grew up in Minnesota but also spent long stretches of time with family members in Costa Rica. She began her career with internships at Dow Jones in London, at the Minneapolis Star Tribune and at the Tampa Bay Times. She was also a James Reston reporting fellow at The New York Times. She is a graduate of Indiana University, with a B.A. in journalism and Arabic language. In addition to Spanish, she speaks conversational Arabic and studied for a semester in Amman, Jordan.