This change makes official what has been clear for some time: Ann is a force for visually driven enterprise and visual journalism and a catalyst for experimentation. Over the past several years as senior editor at large, she has conceived and edited memorable, visually impressive stories such as “Borderline” and “What remains of Bears Ears.” She has collaborated with journalists across the news and visual desks to shape award-winning projects including “How we know global warming is real,” “The four days in 1968 that reshaped D.C.” and “Sin Luz: Life without power.” She has also shown her versatility on faster-turnaround stories in engaging formats such as “The pandemic’s first wave” and “Election results under attack: Here are the facts.”
Each of these projects, and many more that Ann has guided, have brought together journalists with diverse skills to tell imaginative stories in forms that demonstrate what is possible when we work together. Ann’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm for learning is infectious and inspiring. She is one of our most creative editors and has a unique ability to bring out the best in others. These traits have made her a valuable resource for journalists across the room looking to develop new skills or sharpen their ideas. We hope that in this new role, Ann can continue to be a sounding board for ambitious and unconventional ideas. She will report to Kat Downs Mulder and work closely with Scott Vance, Barbara Vobejda, Kenisha Malcolm, Tim Curran and Greg Manifold to guide our enterprise road map and identify distinctive ways to cover the most important news of the moment.
Over the course of 25 years, Ann has written and edited for nearly every corner of the newsroom. She has written the Reliable Source column and Style features, been a Style editor, a National writer, America editor and deputy Outlook editor. She has also been part of the regular rotation as weekend/Sunday editor and will continue in that role.
Please join us in congratulating Ann on this exciting new assignment, which takes effect immediately.