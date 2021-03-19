He has edited several enterprise pieces, including a memorable story about how the rise in crime during the pandemic has disproportionately affected Black neighborhoods. He also oversaw John Harden’s coverage of Hub Zones, showing that federal money earmarked for poor areas was instead going to wealthy ones.

Tim came to The Post in 2006 as the editor responsible for launching and running the day-to-day operations of loudounextra.com, our foray into hyperlocal news. He left the site to become digital managing editor of the Las Vegas Sun, increasing page views more than 300 percent in 18 months. He returned to The Post in 2012 as Metro’s digital editor and was essential in strengthening our digital-first strategy. He became an assignment editor in 2016.

In addition to his breaking news responsibilities, Tim has had oversight of Metro’s two most successful newsletters and serves as liaison to the Hub, sending the vast majority of our section alerts. He comes to the transportation role as the coronavirus has upended the way we travel locally and globally, and is well-suited to guide our coverage of the changing ways we move around.

A native of Kansas, Tim graduated from Kansas State University (that’s the Wildcats, not the Jayhawks) with a degree in journalism and mass communication and got his first job at the Topeka Capital-Journal as the paper’s first online news editor. He loves camping with his family and knows more about ’90s grunge music than most people in the newsroom. He lives in Arlington with his wife, a content strategy manager at USA Today, and their two children.