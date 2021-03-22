Nana Efua started at the Post in November 2017 as an executive assistant to the Editorial Board. In her new role, she will continue to help manage the department, including facilitating meetings with the Board. But her primary focus will be on helping us build and maintain a vibrant and diverse workforce.
Prior to joining, Nana Efua was the executive assistant to the president and CEO of a small business consulting company. She was also a political appointee for more than seven years, serving at the Departments of Justice and the Interior. Nana Efua is a native Chicagoan and graduated from Oberlin College in 2008.
Nana Efua will begin her new role on April 1, 2021.