This is something of a homecoming for Jen: From 2002–5 she was a copy editor on The Post’s Business desk and then a copy editor and assigning editor on the Sunday Source. A Nieman fellow at Harvard University in 2012-13, she was an assigning editor at The New York Times Book review before moving to Chicago, where she worked as a freelance editor and writing instructor. She has been an adjunct faculty member in the Writer’s Studio at the University of Chicago’s Graham School and a mentor for the Center for Fiction’s NYC Emerging Writers Fellowship, and she has edited books on such disparate topics as the global #MeToo movement, the making of South Sudan, the humanitarian crisis in Syria, women’s suffrage and the history of French chocolate. At the Post she will help edit our regular columnists and play a key role in finding and working with outside writers.