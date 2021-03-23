Jen grew up in California. After training and performing professionally as a ballet dancer, she got her start in journalism in the student newsroom at City College of San Francisco, then did a Dow Jones News Fund editing internship at the Santa Cruz Sentinel. At CNET News.com, in San Francisco, she was an associate editor in the Media section and the newsroom’s copy chief. She went from there to The Post and then to The Times, first as a copy editor on their National desk, then as a copy editor and assigning editor at the Book Review. She has most recently been based in Mexico City.
When she’s not editing, Jen likes to cook, kayak, hike, dance and play the ukulele for her two children, Quentin, 7, and Nina, 3. She plans to start working with us April 12. Please join us in welcoming her back.