In a second segment, Leslie Fenwick, PhD, Dean Emeritus, Howard University School of Education, will discuss how the global pandemic has exacerbated a widening inequality and leading-edge ways to make job training and education affordable and accessible to all.
In a segment presented by the Taskforce on Higher Education and Opportunity, Dr. Anne Kress, President of Northern Virginia Community College, and James B. Milliken, Chancellor of The University of Texas System, will sit down with Elise Labott, Adjunct Professor, American University, to discuss the opportunities for higher education to address the societal challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Taskforce on Higher Education and Opportunity is the presenting sponsor of “U.S. Higher Education: Rethinking the Possibilities.”
Register for the live stream here or watch on The Washington Post and YouTube.