A highly accomplished visual journalist – and one of the newsroom’s most effective team players – Reem could not be better suited to launch this role. In nearly five years at The Post, Reem has collaborated with journalists across the visuals and news desks to create innovative, integrated storytelling, including the Emmy-nominated “Raising Barriers” on global migration and “We keep fighting” from Venezuela. More recently, she helped lead “Going to bed hungry,” the masterful project that called attention to the growing number of Americans in need of food aid. She has also overseen breaking news coverage on protests, wildfires, shootings and natural disasters, and has served as a field producer for major live events coverage.
Reem joined The Post in 2016 as senior producer for original video, helping to lead a team of 10 video journalists who film, produce and edit multimedia projects.
She began her career at ABC News, answering phones and passing out faxes en route to becoming a producer for “Good Morning America.” She spent eight years at Al Jazeera English, first as an editor overseeing news programming from Washington and then as senior planning producer for “Fault Lines,” a current affairs documentary program, where she oversaw a team of 20 producers and correspondents.
Reem is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and earned a master’s degree from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, where she focused on journalism and Middle East studies. She was born in Damascus and immigrated to the United States when she was 9 years old, living first in New York, then Arkansas, Texas, D.C. and California. She is a native Arabic speaker.
She lives in Arlington with her husband, Samer, and their sons, Fareed and Kareem. When not working or home schooling, Reem is on her Peloton bike taking classes. She will start in Foreign on April 13.