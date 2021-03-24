REPORTAGE DIVISION
Photographer of the Year, International Category
First Place - Salwan Georges
NEWS DIVISION
General News Category
Second Place - “Racial Reckoning” Matt McClain
DOCUMENTARY & EDITING DIVISION
Newspaper Picture Editing Category
Award of Excellence - “How China is Choking the Mekong” Olivier Laurent
Award of Excellence - “Love and Loneliness in the Time of the Coronavirus” Chloe Coleman
Visual Editor of the Year Category
Finalist - Dudley Brooks
Finalist - Chloe Coleman
Finalist - Olivier Laurent
Finalist - Natalia Jiménez
Online Storytelling Daily Life and News Reporting Category
Finalist - “Love and Loneliness in the Time of the Coronavirus” Chloe Coleman
Angus McDougall Excellence in Editing Award Category
Finalist - MaryAnne Golon
View the full list of Pictures of the Year International award winners here.
The Post also received six first place Best of Photojournalism contest awards and multiple other awards and honorable mentions in the following categories:
STILL PHOTOJOURNALISM DIVISION
Presidential Category
Second Place - “Buttigieg Event” Matt McClain
Presidential Story Category
First Place - “Warren is Loved, but She Still Lost’” Melina Mara
Second Place - “Bernie 2020” Salwan Georges
Contemporary Issues Story Category
Third Place - “Small AG during COVID: Independent farmers and Labor Left to Cope in a Pandemic” Melina Mara
PICTURE EDITING DIVISION
Newspaper Section Front Category
Honorable Mention - “Newspaper Section Front – Outlook” Chloe Coleman
Newspaper General News Story Category
Third Place - “Newspaper General News Story” Chloe Coleman
Honorable Mention - “Year in Photos 2020” Chloe Coleman
Newspaper Presidential Story Category
First Place - “Dressed for their party, but nowhere to go” Natalia Jiménez
Newspaper Contemporary Issues Story Category
Second Place - “Forced from their home: A family copes with the coronavirus economy” Karly Domb Sadof
Newspaper Feature Story Category
Third Place - “Going it alone in two of America's agricultural towns” Nick Kirkpatrick
Newspaper Picture Editor of the Year: Team (More than 100,000 circulation) Category
Honorable Mention - MaryAnne Golon, Dudley M. Brooks, Robert Miller, Jennifer Beeson Gregory, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Cook, Kenneth Dickerman, Karly Domb Sadof, Mark Gail, Wendy Galietta, Haley Hamblin, Moria Haney, Natalia Jiménez, Nick Kirkpatrick, Bronwen Latimer, Olivier Laurent, Mark Miller, Annaliese Nurnberg, Thomas Simonetti, Dee Swann, Troy Witcher, Monique Woo
Newspaper Picture Editor of the Year: Individual (More than 100,000 circulation) Category
Third Place - Olivier Laurent
Honorable Mention - Karly Domb Sadof
Honorable Mention - Chloe Coleman
Digital General News Story Category
First Place - “In the aftermath of Beirut's devastating explosion” Olivier Laurent
Honorable Mention - “Western Wildfires” Karly Domb Sadof
Digital Feature Story Category
Third Place - “How life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan has changed - and how it hasn't” Olivier Laurent
Digital Presidential Story Category
First Place - “The end of campaigning as we knew it” Natalia Jiménez
Honorable Mention - “96 anxious hours in America” Nick Kirkpatrick and Olivier Laurent
Honorable Mention - “Dressed for their party, but nowhere to go” Natalia Jiménez
Honorable Mention - “Merch Madness” Natalia Jiménez
Digital Contemporary Issues Story Category
Second Place - “Pandemic Homelessness” Photo editing by Karly Domb Sadof. Design and development by Joanne Lee. Photos by Eve Edelheit. Video by Drea Cornejo. Senior Producer Nicki DeMarco
Digital Project Category
Third Place - “George Floyd's America”
Digital Picture Editor of the Year - Team (more than 2) Category
Third Place MaryAnne Golon, Dudley M. Brooks, Robert Miller, Jennifer Beeson Gregory, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Cook, Kenneth Dickerman, Karly Domb Sadof, Mark Gail, Wendy Galietta, Haley Hamblin, Moria Haney, Natalia Jiménez, Nick Kirkpatrick, Bronwen Latimer, Olivier Laurent, Mark Miller, Annaliese Nurnberg, Thomas Simonetti, Dee Swann, Troy Witcher, Monique Woo
Digital Picture Editor of the Year – Individual Category
Second Place - Karly Domb Sadof
Honorable Mention - Nick Kirkpatrick
ONLINE VIDEO, PRESENTATION AND INNOVATION DIVISION
Online Video Storytelling – Environment Category
Honorable Mention - “Trump's Border Wall Harms the Environment, Activists Say” Zoeann Murphy
Online Video Storytelling - 24 Hour Category
First Place - “How a Night of Protest Turned Deadly in Kenosha” Whitney Leaming, Whitney Shefte
Online Video Storytelling – Portfolio Category
Third Place - Whitney Leaming
Online Video Storytelling – Docuseries Category
Third Place - “Impeachment this week” Whitney Leaming - Video journalist, producer and reporter, Whitney Shefte - Video journalist, producer and reporter, Alice Li - Video journalist, producer and editor, Monica Akhtar - Editor, Peter Stevenson - Senior producer and writer, Reem Akkad - Senior producer
Online Visual Presentation - Race and Identity in America Category
Honorable Mention - “George Floyd’s America” Karly Domb Sadof
Online Visual Presentation - Pandemic Category
First Place - “Pandemic Homelessness” Karly Domb Sadof
Honorable Mention - “We've Been Failed” Zoeann Murphy
View the full list of Best of Photojournalism award winners here.