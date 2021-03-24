REPORTAGE DIVISION

Photographer of the Year, International Category

First Place - Salwan Georges

NEWS DIVISION

General News Category

Second Place - “Racial Reckoning” Matt McClain

DOCUMENTARY & EDITING DIVISION

Newspaper Picture Editing Category

Award of Excellence - “How China is Choking the Mekong” Olivier Laurent

Award of Excellence - “Love and Loneliness in the Time of the Coronavirus” Chloe Coleman

Visual Editor of the Year Category

Finalist - Dudley Brooks

Finalist - Chloe Coleman

Finalist - Olivier Laurent

Finalist - Natalia Jiménez

Online Storytelling Daily Life and News Reporting Category

Finalist - “Love and Loneliness in the Time of the Coronavirus” Chloe Coleman

Angus McDougall Excellence in Editing Award Category

Finalist - MaryAnne Golon

View the full list of Pictures of the Year International award winners here.

The Post also received six first place Best of Photojournalism contest awards and multiple other awards and honorable mentions in the following categories:

STILL PHOTOJOURNALISM DIVISION

Presidential Category

Second Place - “Buttigieg Event” Matt McClain

Presidential Story Category

First Place - “Warren is Loved, but She Still Lost’” Melina Mara

Second Place - “Bernie 2020” Salwan Georges

Contemporary Issues Story Category

Third Place - “Small AG during COVID: Independent farmers and Labor Left to Cope in a Pandemic” Melina Mara

PICTURE EDITING DIVISION

Newspaper Section Front Category

Honorable Mention - “Newspaper Section Front – Outlook” Chloe Coleman

Newspaper General News Story Category

Third Place - “Newspaper General News Story” Chloe Coleman

Honorable Mention - “Year in Photos 2020” Chloe Coleman

Newspaper Presidential Story Category

First Place - “Dressed for their party, but nowhere to go” Natalia Jiménez

Newspaper Contemporary Issues Story Category

Second Place - “Forced from their home: A family copes with the coronavirus economy” Karly Domb Sadof

Newspaper Feature Story Category

Third Place - “Going it alone in two of America's agricultural towns” Nick Kirkpatrick

Newspaper Picture Editor of the Year: Team (More than 100,000 circulation) Category

Honorable Mention - MaryAnne Golon, Dudley M. Brooks, Robert Miller, Jennifer Beeson Gregory, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Cook, Kenneth Dickerman, Karly Domb Sadof, Mark Gail, Wendy Galietta, Haley Hamblin, Moria Haney, Natalia Jiménez, Nick Kirkpatrick, Bronwen Latimer, Olivier Laurent, Mark Miller, Annaliese Nurnberg, Thomas Simonetti, Dee Swann, Troy Witcher, Monique Woo

Newspaper Picture Editor of the Year: Individual (More than 100,000 circulation) Category

Third Place - Olivier Laurent

Honorable Mention - Karly Domb Sadof

Honorable Mention - Chloe Coleman

Digital General News Story Category

First Place - “In the aftermath of Beirut's devastating explosion” Olivier Laurent

Honorable Mention - “Western Wildfires” Karly Domb Sadof

Digital Feature Story Category

Third Place - “How life under Taliban rule in Afghanistan has changed - and how it hasn't” Olivier Laurent

Digital Presidential Story Category

First Place - “The end of campaigning as we knew it” Natalia Jiménez

Honorable Mention - “96 anxious hours in America” Nick Kirkpatrick and Olivier Laurent

Honorable Mention - “Dressed for their party, but nowhere to go” Natalia Jiménez

Honorable Mention - “Merch Madness” Natalia Jiménez

Digital Contemporary Issues Story Category

Second Place - “Pandemic Homelessness” Photo editing by Karly Domb Sadof. Design and development by Joanne Lee. Photos by Eve Edelheit. Video by Drea Cornejo. Senior Producer Nicki DeMarco

Digital Project Category

Third Place - “George Floyd's America”

Digital Picture Editor of the Year - Team (more than 2) Category

Third Place MaryAnne Golon, Dudley M. Brooks, Robert Miller, Jennifer Beeson Gregory, Chloe Coleman, Stephen Cook, Kenneth Dickerman, Karly Domb Sadof, Mark Gail, Wendy Galietta, Haley Hamblin, Moria Haney, Natalia Jiménez, Nick Kirkpatrick, Bronwen Latimer, Olivier Laurent, Mark Miller, Annaliese Nurnberg, Thomas Simonetti, Dee Swann, Troy Witcher, Monique Woo

Digital Picture Editor of the Year – Individual Category

Second Place - Karly Domb Sadof

Honorable Mention - Nick Kirkpatrick

ONLINE VIDEO, PRESENTATION AND INNOVATION DIVISION

Online Video Storytelling – Environment Category

Honorable Mention - “Trump's Border Wall Harms the Environment, Activists Say” Zoeann Murphy

Online Video Storytelling - 24 Hour Category

First Place - “How a Night of Protest Turned Deadly in Kenosha” Whitney Leaming, Whitney Shefte

Online Video Storytelling – Portfolio Category

Third Place - Whitney Leaming

Online Video Storytelling – Docuseries Category

Third Place - “Impeachment this week” Whitney Leaming - Video journalist, producer and reporter, Whitney Shefte - Video journalist, producer and reporter, Alice Li - Video journalist, producer and editor, Monica Akhtar - Editor, Peter Stevenson - Senior producer and writer, Reem Akkad - Senior producer

Online Visual Presentation - Race and Identity in America Category

Honorable Mention - “George Floyd’s America” Karly Domb Sadof

Online Visual Presentation - Pandemic Category

First Place - “Pandemic Homelessness” Karly Domb Sadof

Honorable Mention - “We've Been Failed” Zoeann Murphy