“We’ve heard the call this past year from our audience seeking out positive news stories, as they cope with new stresses created by the pandemic,” said Kathy O’Hearn, executive producer of Washington Post Live. “We’re leaning into this trend, hosting conversations with leading voices and experts that aim to illuminate possible solutions to the many challenges we are all facing in this extraordinary time.”
In conversation with Post senior writer Frances Stead Sellers, Germanotta will discuss the mental health strain on young people during the pandemic, strategies for better coping with fear, anxiety and grief, and a look at research from the foundation that she launched with her daughter, Lady Gaga, in 2012.
Additional programs and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. Discover is the presenting sponsor of “The Optimist” series.