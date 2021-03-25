On Tuesday, March 30 at 1:00pm ET, Washington Post Live will host the “Future of Energy,” a program examining America’s rapidly evolving energy needs.

Speakers, which include Ernest Moniz, former U.S. Secretary of Energy and Lynn Good, chair and president & CEO of Duke Energy, will address recent crises in California and Texas which have exposed infrastructure vulnerabilities, discuss how we can help meet America’s future energy needs and assess the promise of new technologies to improve both stability and efficiency for a sustainable energy future.

A segment presented by GE will feature Vic Abate, senior vice president & chief technology officer of GE and Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Gas Power examining solutions, from across the energy universe, best positioned to move the needle – both today and in the future – and the policies that can best help industry, government and the public address challenges effectively and efficiently. The discussion will be moderated by CTV journalist Jeanne Meserve.

