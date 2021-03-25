“Washington Post Live has become an essential destination for some of Hollywood’s most prominent figures to have frank and revealing conversations about the issues they are passionate about as well as showcasing the new, often boundary-pushing, work they are doing,” said Kris Coratti Kelly, Chief Communications Officer and GM of Washington Post Live. “Live’s partnership with the Academy builds on this programming, providing a powerful platform for examining the best documentaries of the moment and the questions they raise with the visionaries behind them. We are thrilled to host these unique conversations, and to do so with the support of T. Rowe Price.”

Over the last nine months, leaders in the entertainment industry have joined Washington Post Live to add their voices to the national conversation on issues like racial inequality and the fight for social justice, immigration reform, prison reform, veteran access to healthcare, child food insecurity, among others. Past programs have featured speakers like filmmaker Ava DuVernay on her efforts to amplify the work of people of color and women, actor Daniel Dae Kim on the rise in anti-Asian violence, legendary actress and singer Rita Moreno on the prejudices she battled in the entertainment industry and the power of representation, artist and activist Common on the urgency for prison reform, and Jennifer Garner on ensuring kids have access to food and educational resources amid the pandemic, among others.

In addition, Hollywood artists have joined Live to spotlight their latest projects, including actor Brad Pitt on his film Ad Astra, actor Jeff Daniels and director Billy Ray on their HBO miniseries “The Comey Rule,” writer, director and producer Lee Daniels and Grammy-nominated singer and actress Andra Day on their film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost on his memoir, and executive producers and writers Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon on the Apple TV+ anthology series “Little America.”

“The Academy is proud to partner with Washington Post Live to spotlight the tremendous talent behind this year’s truly international Oscar-nominated documentary features. Washington Post Live’s compelling program will bring greater visibility to the important issues these films address for audiences worldwide,” said Rory Kennedy, filmmaker and Academy Documentary Branch governor.