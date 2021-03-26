“As our readers have been seeing over the past few months, de Adder has a unique style of drawing and an uncanny, impactful ability to combine humor and political passion,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor of The Washington Post. “We are excited to expand our roster and include his perspective in the political discourse.”
De Adder began his career working locally out of Halifax for the alternative weekly the Coast, the Halifax Daily News and the Chronicle Herald, a newspaper that still runs his work. Since then, he has drawn for a number of newspapers and won numerous prizes, including the Herblock Prize in 2020. In choosing de Adder, the Herblock judges cited “his elegant yet concise draftsmanship and his ability to distill complex issues into impactful visual statements.”