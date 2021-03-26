Sullivan joined The Post in 2016 following her role as the New York Times public editor. Prior to that, she served as the chief editor of the Buffalo News, her hometown paper, where she started as a summer intern. She is a graduate of Georgetown University and Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. She was a member of the Pulitzer Prize board from 2011 to 2012 and was twice elected as a director of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, where she led the First Amendment committee.
Post media reporter Paul Farhi, who won the 2018 Bart Richards Award, was named a finalist this year.
The award, which is administered by The Pennsylvania State University’s Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, recognizes distinguished contributions to the improvement of print and broadcast journalism through responsible analysis or critical evaluation. Sullivan will be honored in a virtual ceremony in May by the Bellisario College of Communications.