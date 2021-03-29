AD

The hubs’ primary focus will be covering news as it unfolds in the United States and across the globe during nighttime hours in Washington. The hubs will be part of Foreign, but their primary purpose is to allow The Post to operate energetically and rapidly 24 hours a day and seven days a week, in partnership with the General Assignment news desk and other breaking-news teams.

We know that the expansion to a global operation will require us to identify effective ways to ensure seamless coordination among all breaking-news teams – particularly when it comes to live coverage of major news stories, a growing part of our storytelling arsenal. Josh will take on primary responsibility for developing the communication channels and handoff protocols that we have found to be critical in these efforts.

As Live News Editor since 2018, Josh is a central player in The Post’s breaking-news coverage. He maintains broad oversight of the GA team, which is headed by Keith McMillan; and works across the newsroom to quicken breaking-news workflows, with support from Elliot Smilowitz and Amar Nadhir, who survey the United States and the globe for news we should be covering.

Most essentially, Josh has been the driving force behind The Post’s quick buildout and adoption of the Live Update Files, which have proved to be appealing to readers in a year of politics, protests and pandemic.

