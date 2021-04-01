Announcement from Post Reports Executive Producer Maggie Penman and Managing Editor of Digital Kat Downs Mulder:

We are thrilled to announce that Sabby Robinson will be joining The Post as an assistant producer for Post Reports.

Sabby comes to us from American Public Media, where she has been producing audio documentaries and episodes for APM Reports’ podcast “Educate.” Her work has focused on race and equity in higher education as in the episode “Black at Mizzou: Confronting Race on Campus.” She has also reported on how the pandemic has disrupted higher education and magnified inequities.

Prior to working at APM, Sabby interned at Chalkbeat, working alongside reporters covering New York City public schools. She also interned at Youth Radio and won a Student Murrow Award for excellence in audio newscast for her work as executive producer of Annenberg Radio News at USC.

Before the pandemic, she enjoyed going to concerts, hiking and having spontaneous dance parties. Since the pandemic started, she has taken up roller skating.

Sabby’s first day will be April 5. Please join us in welcoming her.