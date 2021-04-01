Prior to working at APM, Sabby interned at Chalkbeat, working alongside reporters covering New York City public schools. She also interned at Youth Radio and won a Student Murrow Award for excellence in audio newscast for her work as executive producer of Annenberg Radio News at USC.
Before the pandemic, she enjoyed going to concerts, hiking and having spontaneous dance parties. Since the pandemic started, she has taken up roller skating.
Sabby’s first day will be April 5. Please join us in welcoming her.