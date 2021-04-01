A champion of solutions journalism, Tik has written compellingly about climate solutions, including a story about an effort to restore coral reefs in Belize for National Geographic and a piece about the pitfalls of individual action to fight climate change for The New York Times. Among his favorite profile subjects was a scientist hoping to save the world’s wild octopus population by creating the world’s first octopus farm.
A native of Vermont, Tik graduated from Middlebury College with a BA in international politics and economics and earned a master’s degree in environment, science and health journalism from Columbia University. He started his career as a freelancer in Yemen and has since filed from five continents. He lives in the District with his partner, Kyla, and can generally be found outdoors, biking or hiking, and is frequently clad in flannel.
Please welcome Tik (pronounced “teak”) to the newsroom; his first day is April 19.