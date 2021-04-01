Announcement from National News Editor Steven Ginsberg, Deputy National News Editor Lori Montgomery and Climate and Environment Editor Trish Wilson:

We are pleased to announce that Tik Root will join the Climate and Environment team as a reporter for Climate Solutions.

Tik comes to The Post from Newsy, an award-winning live news channel, where he worked in the documentary unit. A veteran freelancer, Tik’s byline already has appeared many times in The Post, including as a lead author of our daily newsletter from the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang.

A champion of solutions journalism, Tik has written compellingly about climate solutions, including a story about an effort to restore coral reefs in Belize for National Geographic and a piece about the pitfalls of individual action to fight climate change for The New York Times. Among his favorite profile subjects was a scientist hoping to save the world’s wild octopus population by creating the world’s first octopus farm.

A native of Vermont, Tik graduated from Middlebury College with a BA in international politics and economics and earned a master’s degree in environment, science and health journalism from Columbia University. He started his career as a freelancer in Yemen and has since filed from five continents. He lives in the District with his partner, Kyla, and can generally be found outdoors, biking or hiking, and is frequently clad in flannel.

Please welcome Tik (pronounced “teak”) to the newsroom; his first day is April 19.