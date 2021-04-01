AD

Tessa is an innovator who is particularly adept at using data to help guide our strategy. Over the past few years, her team overhauled our newsletter portfolio. These efforts helped The Post become one of the first publishers to launch a coronavirus newsletter last year, yielding unprecedented sign-ups and subscriptions. She’s also been a strong partner to our PowerPost team working on the 202s, our signature suite of politics and policy newsletters. Tessa imbues her team with a culture of experimentation by using pop-up and short-term newsletters to test new ideas. The newsletters team has worked with the Food team to create five short-term newsletters since Voraciously launched in 2018.

As Tessa steps into this role, we are realigning the Audience team to better support the two areas she leads: newsletters and subscriber engagement.

Subscriber Engagement:

We will expand the Subscriber Engagement team, which is devoted to strengthening our relationship with subscribers, improving existing engagement products such as live chats and sub forms, and conducting editorial experiments that bring our readers closer to our journalism. Building on T.J. Ortenzi’s work, the expanded group will partner closely with Product and Marketing to help The Post’s journalism reach more potential subscribers and deepen engagement with our growing subscriber base.

T.J. Ortenzi is being promoted to senior subscriber engagement editor. T.J. has a wealth of experience from previous roles on the Social, Video and Emerging News Products teams. In the past two years, T.J. played a pivotal role in founding the Sub Hub, one of our first truly cross-functional groups in the organization. He’s also captained our efforts to showcase the impact of our journalism for readers through the Must Reads newsletter and newsroom notes from editors with calls to subscribe. Going forward, T.J. will help the team scale up our partnerships with Marketing and Product.

Kanyakrit (Yu) Vongkiatkajorn is being promoted to senior subscriber engagement editor. In this role, she will expand her community journalism work with the wider team and newsroom. In the past nearly two years, Yu has worked with editors and reporters on every desk on engagement strategies and projects. Yu has also been a constant force for change on the platforms where our subscribers spend much of their time, including comments and live chats. She’s revised our community rules for commenters and answered thousands of questions from readers via email.

María Sánchez Díez becomes a senior subscriber engagement editor after a very successful run in Operations, embedded first with Local and then National through the course of the pandemic. She will work on editorial strategy to convert and retain subscribers. In her first year in the role, she will work closely with Managing Editor Kat Downs Mulder to convene cross-functional working groups that will engage journalists across the newsroom in the effort to tackle some of our most pressing subscriber-oriented strategic priorities.

Teddy Amenabar, Eliza Goren and Lizzy Raben also join this team as subscriber engagement editors and will carry forward the ambitious and innovative work that the Audience Embed team started in 2016. Embeds have contributed to a wide range of efforts from our early success on social platforms like Reddit and Twitch to more recent projects and case studies like Asked & Answered. The creation of a strengthened Subscriber Engagement team aligns our staffing to match our ambitious 2021 goals.

Newsletters:

The Newsletters team will remain dedicated to shaping our dynamic email portfolio, editing some of our most widely read products, and innovating on one of our most important platforms for forming direct relationships with readers and building habits. Tessa will hire an assignment editor to oversee this team and two additional newsletter editors.

Kelly Poe is being promoted to senior newsletter editor, continuing her amazing run guiding our portfolio, redesigning dozens of products and conceptualizing several new ones. She will continue shaping ideas into innovative, successful newsletters, experimenting with ways to grow products and working with Product and Engineering to develop Carta, our in-house email tool.

Steven Johnson joins this team as newsletter editor. He most recently wrote the “What Day Is It?” newsletter series, a successful seven-day experimental course launched during the pandemic, and built research-based audience personas for our newest Voraciously newsletter.