Announcement from Local Editor Mike Semel and Deputy Local Editor Monica Norton:

We are pleased to announce that Jennifer Barrios will formally become an editor on the Local Government and Politics desk, a job she has been doing on an interim basis for the past several months.

Jennifer has proven herself to be a patient and talented editor and a decisive and compassionate leader. She ran our coverage of the history-making session of the Virginia General Assembly, which abolished the death penalty and legalized marijuana, a policy shift that would have been inconceivable in the commonwealth just a few years ago.

Jennifer came to The Post in January 2018 from Newsday in Long Island, where she was a local news editor.

She covered Montgomery County government and politics before moving to editing. As both a reporter and editor, Jennifer has shown a command of the subject and a knack for interesting and urgent stories.

Jennifer graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor’s in mass communication and a master’s in journalism. She was at the Austin American-Statesman before going to Newsday.

Please join us in congratulating her.