Mary Beth and Kevin were recognized for “Losing Control”, their five-part series on the deterioration of security in Mexico, which won the Bob Considine Award for best interpretation of international affairs. The judges said the series by our Mexico-based correspondents “epitomized great foreign correspondence” with reporting “fraught with danger” that had uncovered “the shocking truths of how pervasive corruption and violence has become.’’
Danielle was recognized for “Life in West Africa”, a run of coverage that included deeply human, character-focused reporting from Liberia, Burkina Faso, Ghana and her home base in Senegal. The work won the Madeline Dane Ross Award for best international reporting with concern for the human conditions; the judges called it “remarkable in its breadth of time and place, showing how powerful forces from colonialism to social media shape lives throughout West Africa.”
The awards will be presented at the OPC’s annual dinner, which is planned as an in-person event in October.
As in everything we do, these projects were team efforts, led by Foreign but conceived and executed throughout in partnership with Photo, Video, Graphics and Design. Please congratulate Mary Beth, Kevin, Danielle and all of the editors, photographers, videographers, graphics reporters and designers who delivered excellence in every dimension.